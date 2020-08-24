Mike Pompeo kicks off Middle East visit, hopeful Arab nations will establish ties with Israel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said he is hopeful other Arab countries would join the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to establish diplomatic relations with Israel as he began his trip to the Middle East on Monday.

"I am hopeful that we will see other Arab nations join in this," Pompeo said, reported news agency Associated Press, as he addressed a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

"The opportunity for them to work alongside, to recognise the state of Israel and to work alongside them will not only increase Middle East stability, but it will improve the lives for the people of their own countries as well."

This is Pompeo's first visit to the region post the historic August 13 peace agreement between Israel and UAE, brokered by the US.

The deal established diplomatic ties between Israel and the UAE and has asked Israel to freeze its plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank demanded by the Palestinians.

The US secretary of state will also meet Netanyahu's former rival and current Defence Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

After Israel, Pompeo will visit Sudan, the UAE and Bahrain, where he will push Washington's agenda of establishing ties with Israel.

