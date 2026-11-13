/Microsoft outage delays release of prisoners in Colorado: Here's why

Microsoft outage has caused chaos globally. An interesting situation arose in Colarado prison where prisoner's were noot released due to the outage. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office announced on social media that the Microsoft outage has disrupted online bond payment processing for individuals held at the county's detention facility. This eventually will delay the release of individuals from the prison.

According to the Sheriff's Office, jail officials are currently not receiving the email notifications required to process online bond payments. The issue is linked to the disruption affecting Microsoft's Outlook email service. As a result, online bond payments cannot be processed through the usual procedure, potentially delaying the release process for people who have been granted bond. Until Outlook services are restored, anyone seeking to post bond for the immediate release of an individual must visit the jail in person to complete the payment. The Sheriff's Office has apologised for the inconvenience and thanked the public for its patience and understanding during the disruption. Those requiring further information or assistance have been advised.

In a statement, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said: “The Microsoft outage is affecting online bond payments for individuals being held at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility. Because of the outage, jail officials are not receiving the email notifications needed to process online bond payments. Until Outlook email is restored, anyone needing to post bond for immediate release must do so in person at the jail. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. For questions or additional information, please call 720-874-3500.”

Microsoft making 'additional progress towards recovery' but email timeout extended to 48 hours

After 19 hours, Microsoft said that it has made “additional progress toward service recovery.” It added that recovery actions have been completed across portions of affected infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region. In that region, the statement added: “Traffic is being gradually restored, and we're seeing improvements in key customer scenarios, including mailbox access and delayed email processing. However, some users may continue to experience intermittent issues.” The company also said it is now extending recovery action to other regions and its priority is “reducing email queues and backlogs.”