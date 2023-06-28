Mexico: Armed group kidnaps 14 security ministry staff in Chiapas

An armed group in Mexico's Chiapas state on Tuesday (June 27) kidnapped 14 employees of the state's security ministry. According to a report by the news agency Reuters early Wednesday, authorities said that security forces launched a search operation for the kidnapped employees- all men. The security ministry said that its staff were kidnapped by the armed group about 34.4 kilometres west of the state capital Tuxtla Gutierrez, on the highway connecting it to the town of Ocozocoautla.

Videos posted online, apparently of the kidnapping, showed several vehicles stopping on the highway doors open, as men in tactical gear pointed guns at people in the vehicles. The authenticity of these videos was being investigated.

Here's a look at one of the videos: 🔴Hombres armados interceptaron un camión y se llevaron a un número indeterminado de trabajadores administrativos de la Secretaría de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana en Ocozocoautla, Chiapas#VIDEO: ESPECIAL pic.twitter.com/ZqXK7hrZV3 — El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) June 28, 2023 × Speaking to Reuters, a ministry spokesperson said that the employees were not police officers but worked in administration. "Nothing like this has ever happened," the spokesperson said, adding the motive of the kidnapping was being probed.

A report by the newspaper Reforma said that the armed group set the women in the group free, but captured the men.

Further details are awaited.

Ocozocoautla has seen a recent rise in confrontations between criminals and law enforcement agencies. According to a report by the news agency AFP, the area is a popular transit zone for migrants and drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies)

