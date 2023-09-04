Meningococcal disease outbreak kills five in the United States

The US state of Virginia has declared a statewide outbreak of meningococcal disease. So far five people have died due to complications from this uncommon but severe illness, Virginia Department of Health revealed.

Most of the cases are from eastern Virginia, where a regional outbreak was first announced in September 2022, according to an official readout. There were three deaths and 12 cases reported in the most recent alert from the department in March 2023.

Meningococcal disease: How many cases so far?

Since June 2022, a total of 27 Meningococcal cases have been reported. They all have reportedly stemmed from the Neisseria meningitidis type Y bacteria.

Also read | Anaesthesia linked to meningitis outbreak in Mexico; health department blames contamination

Most affected patients fall within the age range of 30 to 60 and are predominantly Black or African American, with just one case among the 27 having received vaccination for Neisseria meningitidis type Y.

What is Meningococcal disease?

Meningococcal disease, caused by Neisseria meningitidis, can result in both meningitis and septicemia, the infections of bloodstream.

This bacterium spreads among individuals through the exchange of respiratory and throat secretions, typically via activities like kissing, coughing, sneezing, or close contact with infected individuals.

Meningococcal symptoms

Symptoms can resemble those of the flu or COVID-19 and may include headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, brain fog, sensitivity to light, drowsiness, difficulty waking, stiff neck, and occasionally, a skin rash.

Meningococcal preventions

Preventive measures recommended by the US Center for Disease Control include staying up to date on vaccinations to safeguard against bacterial and viral meningitis.

Also watch | Gravitas: South Korea reports first 'brain-eating amoeba' death

The Virginia Department of Health suggests the following precautions to curb the outbreak's spread:

- Refrain from sharing personal items like vapes, lipsticks, and toothbrushes.



- Practice rigorous hand hygiene.



- Avoid close contact with individuals who are unwell.



- Seek medical attention promptly if you exhibit symptoms of meningococcal disease.

The department has further asked adolescents and teenagers to ensure they receive the meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY) at 11 or 12 years of age and receive a booster dose at 15-16 years of age.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE