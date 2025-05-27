Memorial Day Mass shooting in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park leaves 2 dead, 9 injured

A Memorial Day tragic mass shooting resulted in the death of two and injured 9 others, including three teenagers. The incident occurred in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia on Monday night at 10:27 p.m. on according to Philadelphia police. The area was bustling with local community members and families.

According to the eyewitnesses, the shooting occurred when a 200+ gathering of a large cookout and car meet-up was being organised.

The suspect was driving through and fired multiple rounds, causing panic and chaos, and attendees fled the scene.

An adult man and a woman died immediately, while 9 others were injured, including three teenagers aged 15, 16, and 17. All injured individuals are reportedly in stable condition.

Police are still looking for suspects and considering the option of the involvement of multiple suspects. They have also failed to recover the weapon. Authorities are urging witnesses to share information to speed up the investigation.

This incident outlines the fear of gun violence in the United States. Over the weekend, several other instances of gun violence were witnessed across the country.

Violence was reported in Chicago on Memorial weekend, with 20 shot and 2 fatally injured, and in Baltimore, one man and a woman died from wounds sustained in gunshots. In South Carolina, 11 people have been hospitalised in a gun firing involving one or multiple shooters.

These attacks have come at a time when the nation is celebrating the Memorial Day Holiday weekend, remembering the services of men and women who have lost their lives for the country.

These attacks are a spate of gun crime that has sparked debates around firearm control across the country. According to The Gun Violence Archive, approximately 5,747 people have died in gun-related violence in the country. Politicians across the spectrum have failed to address the gun violence in the USA. Multiple countries issue warnings to people travelling to the USA about instances of gun violence.