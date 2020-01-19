Meghan Markle's father accuses daughter of 'destroying', 'cheapening' royal family

Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle said his daughter and son-in-law's action is "destroying" and "cheapening" the British royal family.

In an interview to Channel 5 news for a documentary, Thomas also said that Meghan was tossing away "every girl's dream".

Thomas's comments came a day after the palace announced that the couple would no longer use their "Royal Highness" titles and would finance their own life. British Prime Minister Borish Johnson also wished Harry and Meghan for beginning a new chapter of their life.

"This is like one of the greatest long-living institutions ever," Thomas said. "They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, they're making it shabby ... They are turning it into a Walmart with a crown of it now. It is something that is ridiculous, they shouldn't be doing this."

Thomas said that it is every girl's dream to become a princess and Meghan got that opportunity but she is tossing that away.

Harry and Meghan dropped a bombshell when they announced on January 9 that they are intending to quit royal duties and become financially independent.

A part of Thomas's interview was released by the channel and full documentary would be aired in the coming weeks.

Thomas and Meghan remain estranged since her marriage to Harry.

Thomas also said that he did not expect Meghan to contact him and called the couple "lost souls".

"I can't see her reaching out to me, especially now ... or Harry for that matter, but I think both of them are turning into lost souls at this point," he said.

"I don't know what they're looking for. I don't think they know what they are looking for."