Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.35 Billion for next drawing after winning ticket went unclaimed

The prize for the Mega Millions jackpot has soared again to an estimated $1.35 billion for the next draw after the winning ticket for the jackpot went unclaimed. The numbers drawn Tuesday night, which no ticket matched were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9.

“The jackpot has rolled again, keeping everyone who follows Mega Millions in suspense for yet another drawing. Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever,” Pat McDonald, the head of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement Wednesday morning, The Washington Post reported.

The next drawing is set for Friday night for the estimated $1.35 billion prize, which would be worth about $708 million if the winner chooses the cash option. If it were to be won, it would rank second only to the $1.537 billion Mega Millions prize that was won in South Carolina in 2018, according to the lottery.

“While many consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day, it has been rewarding for Mega Millions players over the years, with six previous jackpots won on such a day. There’s a chance for another this Friday, and it’s a big one!” the lottery said in a news release on Wednesday, CNN reported.

In 2009 and 2015, New York and Ohio residents also won prizes on Friday the 13th. Along with the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands, 45 other states participate in the Mega Millions lottery.

State and local taxes may also be a factor depending on the winner's residence and the location of where they purchased the winning ticket. It is difficult to determine the precise amount as each state has different tax regulations pertaining to lottery winnings and income.

Players continue to buy tickets despite the game's slim chance of winning -- 1 in 302.6 million -- as the value of the top prize keeps growing.

