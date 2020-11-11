Meet Fathy and Filisteen, lion cub pets of a Palestinian baker

The Gaza Strip has seen it all: war, destruction, and now even wild animals. Baker Naseem Abu Jamea hosts two lion cubs - the 75-day-old Fathy and Filisteen (Palestine).

The cubs can be seen on the roof of an apartment block in a city in Gaza, where they could be seen munching on chickens and children flocking around them clicking selfies.

Animal experts are worried about the cubs being around humans. "It is my hobby, I was attached to them and I love to have them.. I hope one day I can have my own zoo”, Abu Jamea, 27, told Reuters.

Also read: Israel uncovers tunnel from Gaza, military says holds Hamas responsible

Jamea added that he received the cubs from a local zoo, but not share further details with Reuters.

He also dismissed risks of injury or attacks, while people and kids around him played with the cubs. "When you raise them as babies, a harmony will grow between both of you and (they) will not hurt you," he said.

Amir Khalil, a veterinarian told Reuters that he was alarmed to hear of the cubs living around humans. He has made several trips to Gaza to represent “Four Paws”, the animal welfare organisation. "I advise the Gaza authorities to take away those lions," Khalil told Reuters. "At the age of six months a lion becomes more dangerous as his size gets bigger and his muscles become stronger”, he added.

Khalil also added how raising them around humans may deprive them of care, food, and medical care, which in turn could cause health issues. Khalil also feared for the cubs' own welfare.

Also read: Two rockets fired from Gaza as Israel, UAE, Bahrain sign Trump-brokered accords

"Raising lions at home may deprive them of health, sufficient food and medical care and may result in acute health problems. Especially to the muscles, joints and bones," he said.

The zoos in Gaza have complained of a decline in the number of visitors, claiming it hampers their ability to feed the animals, and to look after the animals.

Hassan Azzam, the director of veterinary services at Gaza’s agriculture ministry claimed that they hadn’t received any complaints, but that they further intended to investigate.

"Palestinian law does not permit raising wild animals in people's homes," he told Reuters. "Wild animals must be kept in proper zoo houses”, Wissam Al-Qarra said.