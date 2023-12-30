McDonald's Malaysia sues pro-Palestinian over boycott calls

McDonald's Malaysia on Friday (Dec 29) sued a pro-Palestinian group over allegedly calling people to boycott firms supporting Israel.

The popular fast-food chain sued the group for $1.3 million.

It released a statement saying that the civil suit it filed against BDS Malaysia was aimed at safeguarding its "rights and interests in accordance with the law".

McDonald's said it "does not support nor condone the current conflict in the Middle East".

"While we understand and respect that the act of boycotting is an individual decision, we believe that it should be based on facts and not false allegations," McDonald's said.

McDonald's has sought six million ringgit in damages for alleged defamation, according to a copy of the legal document seen by news agency AFP.

BDS Malaysia shared a post on social media platform X saying, "We categorically deny this" alleged defamation.

BDS Malaysia is part of the global Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, which was launched by Palestinian civil society organisations in the year 2005.

The campaign advocates political and economic action against Israel over its treatment of Palestinians.

BDS Malaysia heightened its call for Malaysians to boycott Western brands, including McDonald's, KFC and Zara, in its response to Israel's counter-offensive in Gaza as it alleges these brands are "complicit with Israeli atrocities towards Palestinians".

Israel launched a counter-offensive in Gaza after Hamas' Oct 7 assault on Israel, which claimed the lives of about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, as per news agency AFP's tally based on Israeli figures.

The Palestinian militant group also held approximately 250 people hostage with some of them still trapped in war zone and some believed to be dead.

Israel's relentless military campaign since then has killed at least 21,507 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.