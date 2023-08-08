McDonald's employee claims sweet tea made of whole four-pound sugar bag, fetch split reactions from netizens

A McDonald's employee, known by her TikTok handle @gia2bad, has stirred the internet with a startling claim about the fast food giant's sweet tea. According to her viral video, the sugary secret behind the sweetness of McDonald's sweet tea involves the use of an entire four-pound bag of granulated sugar.

Gia's video has since sparked conversation on social media platforms. In the video reportedly shared last month on TikTok by Gia, an employee is captured preparing sweet tea at McDonald's.

As hot water blends with the tea, a full four-pound bag of sugar is seen added by the employee in preparation for the drink.

Also Read | New York judge dismisses Donald Trump’s counter defamation lawsuit against Caroll

The caption of the video reads, "If y’all were wondering why the sweet tea is so sweet at McDonald’s." “Yes we use a whole bag, sometimes two," she added.

Netizens reactions

The TikTok video swiftly goes viral, amassing over 1.3 million views. The comment section turns into a mix of shock, amusement, and concern.

One dubbed the drink "diabetes in a cup". Others confess to having suspected the excess sweetness. Another user said, “That explains why it’s way too sweet. I always order half sweet and half unsweetened."

However, not everyone was ready to accept this sugar-laden claims.

Some individuals who claim to be former McDonald's employees share their contrasting experiences.

They assert that the sweet tea isn't manually mixed with such sugar quantities; instead, it's produced by a commercial tea machine. The user said, “We don’t hand-make sweet tea at our store it’s made with a commercial tea machine.”

“I work there and we don’t do that…,” another employee wrote.

One noted, "We have a machine for this… I have never done this when I worked at McDonald’s."

Information on McDonald's website

According to information available on McDonald's official website, the sweet tea is crafted from an "orange pekoe and pekoe cut black tea." In addition to ice, the recipe includes invert sugar, described by the Food and Drug Administration as an aqueous solution of refined or partly refined sucrose that's inverted.

Watch | China and Philippines spar in South China sea

Amid this sugar-centered discussion, it's important to consider health guidelines. The FDA's Dietary Guidelines for Americans advocate for limiting added sugar intake to less than 10 percent of daily calories. To put it into perspective, for a 2,000-calorie daily intake, the recommended daily added sugar intake would be 50 grams.