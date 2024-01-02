Massive pliosaur sea monster skull on display at UK's Etches Collection

The skull of a massive sea monster, a 2-metre-long pliosaur, that was found along the Jurassic Coast is now on public display at the Etches Collection. Discovered near Kimmeridge Bay, the fossilised snout was extracted from a rapidly eroding cliff face, as reported by BBC.

Discovery and extraction

Fossil enthusiast's discovery of the pliosaur's snout on a Kimmeridge Bay beach initiated a remarkable excavation.

Hanging precariously from ropes halfway down a deteriorating cliff face, a dedicated team extracted the rest of the colossal creature's skull. Although the remainder of the skeleton may still be embedded in the cliffs, there is hope for future recovery.

Pliosaur anatomy

The pliosaur's exquisitely preserved skull showcases its immense predatory capabilities.

With a crocodile-like jaw housing 130 razor-sharp teeth and cavernous muscle-filled holes, it's envisioned as the ultimate killing machine.

Scientists estimate its bite force to rival that of a T. Rex, earning the nickname "sea rex." The creature, measuring 10-12 metres in length, possessed four paddle-like limbs for swift ocean navigation.

Also watch | Fossil found in Northeastern China shows pugnacious mammal attacking a dinosaur Pliosaurs, perched at the top of the prehistoric food chain, were known to feed voraciously, even preying on their own kind.

Evidence in collections reveals pliosaur bones marked with characteristic bite patterns, shedding light on their cannibalistic tendencies.