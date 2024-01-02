LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Massive pliosaur sea monster skull on display at UK's Etches Collection

London, UKEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Jan 02, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
main img

Digitally rendered image of a pliosaur  Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

A 150-million-year-old pliosaur's skull, a colossal sea monster from the Jurassic Coast, is on display at the Etches Collection in Kimmeridge, Dorset.

The skull of a massive sea monster, a 2-metre-long pliosaur, that was found along the Jurassic Coast is now on public display at the Etches Collection. Discovered near Kimmeridge Bay, the fossilised snout was extracted from a rapidly eroding cliff face, as reported by BBC.

Discovery and extraction

Fossil enthusiast's discovery of the pliosaur's snout on a Kimmeridge Bay beach initiated a remarkable excavation.

trending now

Hanging precariously from ropes halfway down a deteriorating cliff face, a dedicated team extracted the rest of the colossal creature's skull. Although the remainder of the skeleton may still be embedded in the cliffs, there is hope for future recovery.

Pliosaur anatomy

The pliosaur's exquisitely preserved skull showcases its immense predatory capabilities.

With a crocodile-like jaw housing 130 razor-sharp teeth and cavernous muscle-filled holes, it's envisioned as the ultimate killing machine.

Scientists estimate its bite force to rival that of a T. Rex, earning the nickname "sea rex." The creature, measuring 10-12 metres in length, possessed four paddle-like limbs for swift ocean navigation.

Also watch | Fossil found in Northeastern China shows pugnacious mammal attacking a dinosaur

Pliosaurs, perched at the top of the prehistoric food chain, were known to feed voraciously, even preying on their own kind.

Evidence in collections reveals pliosaur bones marked with characteristic bite patterns, shedding light on their cannibalistic tendencies.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

RELATED

US: Over 50 suffer carbon monoxide poisoning during church service in Utah

Somalia rejects Ethiopia-Somaliland port deal and summons ambassador

British media's Hinduphobia, focus on 'cows, curry & caste' leading to prejudice against Indians in UK: Survey