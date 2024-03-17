Massive fire breaks out at one of Egypt's oldest cinematography studios

A massive fire broke out at the Al-Ahram Studio in Egypt's Giza on Saturday (Mar 16). Al-Ahram is one of the oldest cinematography studios in the country. Citing civil protection forces, a report by the news agency Reuters said that they controlled the fire with no casualties. Several fire tenders were dispatched to extinguish the first at the studio, the Giza Governorate said.

State media reported that the fire resulted in several people suffering from suffocation. However, the government has not issued any statement regarding the number of those affected or the nature of their injuries.

Cause of fire not yet known

People living in neighbouring properties were evacuated as a preventive measure. The fire originated from the decorations of the "traditional area" where one of the Ramadan works was being filmed, according to the country's ministry of culture.

The ministry said that the affected decorations were situated on land far from the plazas, studios, and the main and historical buildings of the studio. The ministry added that it was awaiting the results of the investigations being done by public prosecution and the forensic laboratory to determine the cause of the fire.

The ministry has also formed a specialised committee to assess the losses and damages accurately.

PM visits site damaged by fire

The Al-Ahram Studio was founded in the 1940s and is located in Giza's Omraniya neighbourhood. Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly visited the site alongside other officials to assess the damage.

According to the state information service, Prime Minister Madbouly announced that each family affected by fire in the nearby buildings would be given $300 to help rent apartments until their own are repaired.