Man urinates at Hawaii's volcano, native Hawaiians call it 'pathetic' as the photo went viral

A photo of a man at a volcano in Hawaii went viral on social media and drew a major backlash from the netizens. In the picture the man can be seen urinating at a Hawaii volcano and the internet is widely condemning the act. People are saying that the act undermines the need for cultural and ecological education.

According to New York Post, the photo was posted on Instagram via @notahomebody on Saturday and the person tagged in the picture has since deactivated his account. Since the photo went viral the Hawaiian natives have been boiling mad all over social media as the man was atop the Kilauea volcano urinating.

Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, a Native Hawaiian activist, told Hawai'i News Now that Halemaumau Crater, located at the summit of the volcano on Hawaii's Big Island's southern shore, is a site of great significance to Hawaiians, hence the vehement opposition.

"Many foreigners do not understand how we kanaka [Native Hawaiians] feel about our relationship to the places and spaces here in the islands that we live in", Wong-Kalu said.

The Halemaumau Crater has great symbolism and meaning to the people of Hawaii which is why they are fuming in anger.

"Pathetic behaviour", one poster proclaimed.

"What is wrong with these people?" said another.

The issue got real serious that the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park released a statement over the controversial act. "Not only does this seem to depict the improper disposal of human waste in a developed area, which is in violation of Title 36 of the Code of Federal Regulations, but it also demonstrates a lack of understanding and disregard for the cultural significance of Kilauea", the statement said.

According to legends, Kilauea is home to Pele, the Hawaiian goddess of fire and volcanoes.

This isn't the first time people have been called out for bad behaviour at the crater. In November as well, a newcomer to the Big Island exposed himself to criticism by posting a video of himself taking a leak on Mauna Kea.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.