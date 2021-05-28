Man stabs policewoman in France; killed after shootout with police

A man who allegedly carried out a knife attack on a policewoman in France died on Friday. The suspect was killed after a shootout with police during his arrest, reports said.

The attacker was on the run in the La Chapelle-sur-Erdre area in Nantes in western France when he was tracked by police.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had earlier said the attacker was arrested after police launched a manhunt involving helicopters and several officers.

Darmanin added that he would be travelling to the area as school students were asked to stay indoors.

The policewoman reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries.

There was no information on the assailant's motive. The police haven't revealed the identity of the attacker.

The incidents of attack on police have increased in France in recent months. Last month, a female police worker was stabbed to death near Paris by a Tunisian national.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti had earlier called on judges to show firmness while dealing with people found guilty of attacks on police.

On April 23, Stephanie Monferme, a police employee was stabbed to death in Rambouillet outside Paris.