Man can't access $1.8mn Bitcoin as he forgot security question answer 

Ever since the value of cryptocurrencies skyrocketed, there have been umpteen stories of how people lost access to Bitcoin and are unable to recover it.

Recently, a TikToker who goes by the name @conspiracycubed revealed how he lost access to his Hotmail account, in which he had saved the details of his digital wallet to claim 100 Bitcoin that he bought in 2010. It is now worth around $2 million.

He said that someone tried unsuccessfully log into his Hotmail account. And when he tried to log back in, he was asked to verify himself by answering a security question he set up in 2005, Ladbible reported.

Apparently, @conspiracycubed is being asked to name his best friend that he listed in the security question in 2005. But the main problem is that he can’t remember who it was.

"Guess who can't get into this wallet because the information is stored on their Hotmail account? Me," he said in his recorded clip shared on TikTok.

He further said, "Why can't I get onto this Hotmail account? Is it because you lost the password? No, I know the password. It's my account.

"So why can't I get on it? Well, it appears that somebody has tried logging into my account.

"Now it's asking me to send a text to verify that I am who I say I am, even though the profile picture on the account is of me.""

"My face is on the profile picture. I've got emails from my girlfriend, who I'm still with 12 years later. And that's not proof.

He is now seeking legal help, and would like to know if there are any lawyers who can help him launch a legal case against Hotmail.

"If there's any legal help out there. Please get in touch with me. I will cut you in. I swear to god."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: