Maldives govt sends lower level representative to India's Republic Day reception in Male

The bilateral ties between Maldives and India have been soured ever since President Mohamed Muizzu pivoted towards China. The ties may have plummeted to an all-time low after the Maldives sent a lower-level representative to India's Republic Day reception in Male.

Sheryna Abdul Samad, the minister of state for foreign affairs alongside Male Mayor Adam Azim were the only two notable faces at the reception hosted by the Indian High Commission in Maldives. The absence of senior Maldivian political leaders suggested that Muizzu's office was sending a message to New Delhi.

-MoS MoFA Sheryna Abdul Samad attends India's Republic day reception hosted by the Indian High Commission



-Muizzu Govt sent no senior minister at the reception



-First time representation at a low level, reflecting the Govt's view on India ties



-Male Mayor @adamazim present https://t.co/DbBVArOhLS — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 29, 2024 ×

For comparison, it was former Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih who attended last year's reception. Solih was also one of the first Maldivian leaders who wished India on Republic Day on social media platforms.

High Commission hosted a reception on the occasion of the Republic Day of India.



We were honoured to have President of the Maldives H.E. Ibrahim Mohamed Solih @ibusolih grace the event. #RepublicDay2023 #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav @IndianDiplomacy @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/Xy58svKF1K — India in Maldives (@HCIMaldives) January 31, 2023 ×

“On the joyous occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day, I extend best wishes to Prez Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, the government and people of India. May the unbreakable bonds of friendship that have long existed between Maldives and India go from strength to strength," said Solih.