Maldives govt sends lower level representative to India's Republic Day reception in Male
Story highlights
The absence of senior Maldivian political leaders suggested that Muizzu's office was sending a message to New Delhi
The bilateral ties between Maldives and India have been soured ever since President Mohamed Muizzu pivoted towards China. The ties may have plummeted to an all-time low after the Maldives sent a lower-level representative to India's Republic Day reception in Male.
Sheryna Abdul Samad, the minister of state for foreign affairs alongside Male Mayor Adam Azim were the only two notable faces at the reception hosted by the Indian High Commission in Maldives. The absence of senior Maldivian political leaders suggested that Muizzu's office was sending a message to New Delhi.
-MoS MoFA Sheryna Abdul Samad attends India's Republic day reception hosted by the Indian High Commission— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 29, 2024
-Muizzu Govt sent no senior minister at the reception
-First time representation at a low level, reflecting the Govt's view on India ties
-Male Mayor @adamazim present https://t.co/DbBVArOhLS
For comparison, it was former Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih who attended last year's reception. Solih was also one of the first Maldivian leaders who wished India on Republic Day on social media platforms.
High Commission hosted a reception on the occasion of the Republic Day of India.— India in Maldives (@HCIMaldives) January 31, 2023
We were honoured to have President of the Maldives H.E. Ibrahim Mohamed Solih @ibusolih grace the event. #RepublicDay2023 #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav @IndianDiplomacy @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/Xy58svKF1K
“On the joyous occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day, I extend best wishes to Prez Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, the government and people of India. May the unbreakable bonds of friendship that have long existed between Maldives and India go from strength to strength," said Solih.
The Maldivian president giving a cold shoulder to India at an all-important event should not come as a surprise. A recent report by the European Union stated that the current ruling coalition of the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and the People's National Congress (PNC) used anti-India sentiments to win the elections held last December.
"EU Election Observation Mission observers noted instances of derogatory language, directed towards the president [former leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih], on the side of PPM-PNC. Their campaign included anti-Indian sentiments, based on fears of Indian influences and anxiety regarding a presence of Indian military personnel inside the country," read the report.
Watch | Maldives President Mohammad Muizzu under fire over 'anti-India' stance
India-Maldives diplomatic row
The latest diplomatic row between India and Maldives is another example of the deep-seated anti-India sentiment that the ruling alliance harbours.
After Indian PM Narendra Modi visited Lakshadweep, some social media users projected the Indian archipelago as an alternative tourism destination for Indians in place of Maldives.
No mention or references to the Maldives or any other island nation which is popular among tourists was made in PM Modi's posts regarding his visit to Lakshadweep.
But still, the archipelago's beautiful scenery appeared to offend the Maldivian politicians, leading to a domino effect which has put the ties between the two nations in jeopardy. .
(With inputs from agencies)