Malaysia's prime minister quits, to take up caretaker role

Citing a lack of parliamentary support, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned on Monday. But the leader agreed with the king to remain caretaker premier until a new government is formed.

The development comes as the country is struggling with its deadliest COVID-19 outbreak yet. After holding a special meeting with cabinet members, Yassin offered resignation to the king.

His resignation follows months of political instability, which eventually led to the loss of his majority in parliament.

According to the palace, King Al-Sultan Abdullah did not believe an election should be held due to the coronavirus situation, and he was happy for Muhyiddin to stay on as interim leader.

“The king has received the resignation letter of Muhyiddin Yassin and the entire cabinet effective immediately. Following the resignation, the king is pleased for Muhyiddin to fill the role as caretaker prime minister until a new prime minister is appointed,” it said.

Muhyiddin’s government had been precarious ever since he was sworn in around 18 months ago. He was named PM following a flurry of backroom deals organised after the collapse of the then ruling coalition, but with no public mandate.

In recent weeks his razor-thin parliamentary majority has crumbled, despite attempts to win support from opposition MPs. Muhyiddin is facing growing anger over the coronavirus crisis, which has continued to worsen even after restrictions.

In a televised address, Muhyiddin said he had submitted his resignation to the king because he had failed to maintain the confidence of a majority of lawmakers. He hoped a new government would be formed as soon as possible.

