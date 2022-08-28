Malaysian Army tank breaks down on Kuala Lumpur highway; Twitter explodes

The Malaysian Army apologised for "traffic jams" on a busy highway near Parliament after a tank and military vehicle broke down in a span of just two days ahead of the country's Independence Day celebrations.

The Army said should a similar incident occur again a "standby recovery team will be dispatched" to avoid traffic jams. On Friday, a PT-91M Pendekar tank broke down on a highway after encountering engine problems. It was involved in Independence Day rehearsals. The Army sent a recovery vehicle to tow away the tank.

A similar incident occurred on Saturday after a prime mover broke down as a team of mechanics reached the location to carry out repairs.

However, people across the country weren't impressed as the breakdown exploded on social media.

A tank broke down in Malaysia lmfao during non war time and in the middle of a busy traffic



Very embarrassing pic.twitter.com/Pft7CpzqMz — SonicHacki (@SonicHacki) August 26, 2022 ×

Malaysia will never be invaded by hostile powers.



Our coasts are defended by warships undetectable by radar.



Our roads will cause tanks to break down.



And our Treasury long looted and empty. — Dr Jason Leong 🇲🇾 (@DrJasonLeong) August 27, 2022 ×

MAF tank transporter carrying the PT91 for the Malaysia national day rehearsal broke down. https://t.co/vgwYqEtqWN — xtemujin360Resources 🇸🇬🇺🇦 (@xtemujin) August 27, 2022 ×

The whole Malaysia talking about broken tank. But no 1 question what the hell a tank doing on a road in the middle of a city? pic.twitter.com/OSRfKXiOlP — Simon Chong 🇲🇾 (@ibrani11) August 26, 2022 ×

Traffic on the road came to a standstill after the tank broke down in the middle of the road in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia is set to celebrate its National Day on August 31.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE