Malaysian Army tank breaks down on Kuala Lumpur highway; Twitter explodes

A Malaysian Army tank broke down in the middle of busy highway in Kuala Lumpur Photograph:( Twitter )

A PT-91M Pendekar tank broke down on a highway after encountering engine problems. The Malaysian Army said should a similar incident occur again a 'standby recovery team will be dispatched'.

The Malaysian Army apologised for "traffic jams" on a busy highway near Parliament after a tank and military vehicle broke down in a span of just two days ahead of the country's Independence Day celebrations.

The Army said should a similar incident occur again a "standby recovery team will be dispatched" to avoid traffic jams. On Friday, a PT-91M Pendekar tank broke down on a highway after encountering engine problems. It was involved in Independence Day rehearsals. The Army sent a recovery vehicle to tow away the tank.

A similar incident occurred on Saturday after a prime mover broke down as a team of mechanics reached the location to carry out repairs.

However, people across the country weren't impressed as the breakdown exploded on social media.

Traffic on the road came to a standstill after the tank broke down in the middle of the road in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia is set to celebrate its National Day on August 31.  

(With inputs from Agencies)

