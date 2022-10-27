Egg shortage hits Malaysia, industry experts say situation might get worse

The Malaysians continue to remain furious and frustrated with the egg shortage in the country. This is for other first time, a situation like this has occurred.

The consumers are keeping a close watch on social media for updates on the egg trail.

A 45-year-old woman in conversation with Strait Times said, " We monitor Facebook community groups for ‘egg updates’. Once there is news of eggs restocked at a particular outlet, there will be a rush to queue up and get supplies."

The producers fear that the situation is likely to worsen. President of there Federation of Sundry Goods Merchants Association of Malaysia, Hong Chee Meng said," According to our members, the eggs are all snapped up within hours when they arrive at their designated outlets."

Another president Tan Teck Hock of Klang Coast Sundry Goods Merchants' Association said that the supply has decreased by 50 per cent.

As per industry players, the shortage has been caused due to increase in prices of maize and soya bean meals, the two main ingredients for chicken feed.

The Malaysian government on October 8 declared that it would maintain the prices of the eggs. The farmers in response requested the govt to reduce the prices to help them cope with the increase in feed costs.

Deputy president of the Federation of Livestock Farmers Associations of Malaysia Lee Yoon Yeau said that the current situation will not improve until the govt allows egg prices to float. He further added that if not done so, the shortage will continue throughout the next year.

