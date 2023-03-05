Malaysia: At least four dead, more than 40,000 evacuated amid heavy rains, floods

At least four people have died and more than 40,000 have been evacuated in the past week or so in Malaysia’s southern Johor state, said officials on Saturday (March 4). Meanwhile, rescue efforts are underway from floodwaters caused by unprecedented torrential rains which have swept through several states in the country.

So far, the officials have set up more than 200 relief shelters for those displaced, as per the national disaster management agency. The local police also confirmed that at least four people have died since Wednesday including an incident where a man trapped in his vehicle was swept away by the rising floodwaters. Nearly 41,000 people from six states have been affected by the recent rains and subsequent floods.

While the weather phenomenon is common in Malaysia during the monsoon season which is between October and March the heavy rains this year have left many scrambling for shelter, particularly in the southern state of Johor neighbouring Singapore, which has also witnessed heavy torrential rains since February.

“We used to always prepare for the rainy season in November and December. Each household had a boat, but now with the unpredictable weather, it seems that we are not prepared and it's become chaotic,” a 57-year-old resident in the Johor town of Yong Peng, Noor Saad, told Reuters.

Local media reports and images show images of flooded roads, submerged cars and in some areas even homes. Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department has warned that the wet weather could continue until April. This comes as the continuous rains have also hampered rescue efforts.

In Yong Peng, a family was seen walking through muddy water which went above their knees outside their home while children using tyre tubes as floats, reported AFP.

Menziarahi mangsa-mangsa banjir bersama Menteri Besar Johor Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi di Pusat Pemindahan Sementara (PPS) di Segamat yang terkesan ekoran bencana tersebut sejak beberapa hari lalu.#MalaysiaMADANI pic.twitter.com/rgUMkaUCJ2 — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) March 5, 2023 ×

On Sunday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visited those evacuated in Johor and later took to Twitter to say that the government will “expedite mitigation projects to overcome the flood problem that has hit several states. This matter cannot be delayed and should be dealt with more seriously so that it does not happen again.” He added that immediate assistance has also been channelled from the federal and state governments to ease the burden on the flood victims.

(With inputs from agencies)



