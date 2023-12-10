Major setback for Biden as poll shows Trump in lead for 2024 US presidential election

United States President Joe Biden has faced a major setback to his hope of getting re-elected next year after a poll by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Friday (Dec 9) showed that presidential hopeful Donald Trump was more favoured. As per the report, Biden, 81, lagged behind Trump, 77, by four percentage points, 47 per cent to 43 per cent, on a hypothetical ballot with only those two candidates.

Trump's lead expanded to six points, 37 per cent to 31 per cent, when five potential third-party and independent candidates were added to the mix, the poll showed. The poll surveyed 1,500 registered voters from Nov 29-Dec 4 by phone, landline, and text-to-web.

Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio conducted the survey with Democrat Michael Bocian.

The dissatisfaction with Joe Biden

The WSJ poll showed that only 23 per cent of the voters said that Biden's policies helped them personally while 53 per cent said they were hurt by his agenda. Around 37 per cent approved of the president's job performance while 61 per cent saw his overall image in an unfavourable light, a record high.

On the other hand, about half of the voters (in the WSJ poll) said that Trump's policies helped them personally, and over 37 per cent said they were hurt.

The findings of the poll were the latest shock to Biden and Democrats, some of whom fretted about the 81-year-old president’s stamina and have increasingly played up warnings of Trump’s potential return next year.

“Things were thriving under Trump. This country is a business and it needs to be run by a businessman,” said Aimee Kozlowski of Goffstown, New Hampshire. Kozlowski said her competitive gymnastics facility was impacted as parents looked to cut costs because of inflation.

'Economy has gotten worse in past two years'

The state of the American economy has been a core issue in the upcoming election. As per the poll, two-thirds of the voters rated the economy as poor or not good, and two-thirds said the economy had gotten worse in the past two years, during Biden's tenure as president.

Meanwhile, 48 per cent of the voters said they did not believe this generation would do better than the one that came before, compared with 44 per cent who said conditions would be better for the current generation.

Economic anxiety appeared to weigh heavily on young voters. Less than one-third of those under 35 said the economy was in good shape.

Michael Bocian said that Biden was also falling short with several young, Black and Latino voters as they were feeling economically stressed and challenged right now.