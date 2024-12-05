Berlin, Germany

In a major development indicating increased tensions between NATO and Russia, a Russian warship fired signalling ammunition (flare) at a German helicopter in the Baltic Sea. The Bundeswehr helicopter was on a reconnaissance mission in response to increased Russian naval activity in the region. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock reportedly mentioned this episode in the NATO meeting in Brussels but additional details are yet not known to the media.

Advertisment

"Putin is attacking our peace order with hybrid attacks," the minister said, as per German media reports.

Usually, such signalling ammunition is reserved to be used in emergency situations only. Russian authorities have claimed that the shots were fired just to alert the German helicopter and not to intimidate the crew aboard.

The incident comes amidst increased tensions in the Baltic region, showing how it could become a new flashpoint in the tensions between the NATO bloc and Russian forces.

Advertisment

Also read: Zelensky says `hot phase of war` with Russia could end in exchange for NATO membership

Just last month, two sets of communication cables got damaged in the Baltic Sea linking Finland and Germany, prompting both nations to point fingers at Russia. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius declared the incident as an “act of sabotage”, saying “hybrid actors” were behind the attack.

Now, Sweden, Germany and Lithuania have launched investigations into the alleged ‘sabotage’ plot, with special emphasis on the likely role of the Chinese vessel Yi Peng 3.

Advertisment

Also read: NATO chief meets Trump in Florida to discuss global security and Russia-North Korea ties

Over the past months, NATO nations and officials have accused Moscow of staging hybrid attacks on Western nations since it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Hybrid warfare typically refers to activities designed to destabilise nations through non-traditional and diverse means, including cyberattacks, infrastructure sabotage and misinformation campaigns. Russian hackers have allegedly targeted critical infrastructure, including energy and government systems, in countries such as Poland, Latvia, and Germany.

In response to recent actions by a Russian warship against a German helicopter, Germany has vowed to expand patrolling operations in the Baltic Sea.

(With inputs from agencies)