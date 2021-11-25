Major error? China undercounts nearly 12 million kids in 2010 census

In what can be called a major error, China seems to have undercounted the number of children born from 2000 to 2010 by at least 11.6 million.

The error seems to have happened partly due to its stringent one-child policy.

In the latest statistical yearbook released by the government, the number of children born during the period is 172.5 million. It is well above the 160.9 million recorded in the age group in the 2010 census.

The difference may have been due to a possibility that some parents had failed to register births to avoid punishment if they breached the one-child policy.

In 2016, China had started allowing couples to have a second child.

Around 57% kids registered were girls. The discrepancy may have happened partly as the parents could have been avoiding reporting girls so they are able to try for a boy.

Conducted on November 1, 2010, the census would have also missed births in the last two months of the year. The surveys of the census also don’t include people, who have died or emigrated.

(With inputs from agencies)