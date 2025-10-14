/Madagascar’s National Assembly votes to impeach President Rajoelina amid political crisis

This comes after the president, who was currently in hiding, declared the dissolution of the National Assembly in a bid to block the vote to force him out of office amid unrest in the country.
Madagascar’s National Assembly on Tuesday (Oct 14) voted to impeach President Andry Rajoelina for desertion of duty. This comes after the president, who was currently in hiding, declared the dissolution of the National Assembly in a bid to block the vote to force him out of office amid unrest in the country. The resolution was passed in the lower house of parliament with 130 votes in favour.
(more details to follow)