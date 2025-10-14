Google Preferred
Madagascar’s National Assembly votes to impeach President Rajoelina amid political crisis

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Oct 14, 2025, 18:57 IST | Updated: Oct 14, 2025, 18:57 IST
Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina Photograph: (AFP)

This comes after the president, who was currently in hiding, declared the dissolution of the National Assembly in a bid to block the vote to force him out of office amid unrest in the country. 

Madagascar’s National Assembly on Tuesday (Oct 14) voted to impeach President Andry Rajoelina for desertion of duty. This comes after the president, who was currently in hiding, declared the dissolution of the National Assembly in a bid to block the vote to force him out of office amid unrest in the country. The resolution was passed in the lower house of parliament with 130 votes in favour.

(more details to follow)

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide

