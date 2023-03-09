Macron says will put abortion rights in French constitution in 'coming months'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said that a draft law will be placed forward by his government enshrining the right to abortion in the French constitution in the months ahead.

Macron said that he supports the inclusion of abortion rights in the Constitution and that the move would send a message of solidarity to women around the world.

The announcement was made by Macron on International Women's Day during a ceremony to honour Tunisian-born French feminist and lawyer Gisele Halimi who died at the age of 93 in 2020. Halimi was a staunch supporter of the right to abortion.

Macron said that his government would soon submit an amendment to the constitution in the parliament.

"This will enshrine the freedom of women to choose abortion, and be a solemn guarantee that nothing can ever limit or abolish this right because it will have become irreversible. The rights of women are always a fragile conquest," he said.

"I hope the strength of this message helps us change our constitution and enshrine in it the freedom of women to seek an abortion ... so that nothing can hinder nor unravel what will be irreversible," Macron added.

This will "send a universal message of solidarity to all the women who today see this freedom crushed", the president said.

In November 2022, France's National Assembly voted in support of the constitutional change.

This month, the plan was also backed by the French senators but the chamber, where conservatives enjoy a majority, modified the wording of the text to "women's freedom" to abort, from "women's right".

On Wednesday, Macron said that the progress achieved in parliamentary debates "will allow, that is my wish, to include in our basic law this freedom as part of a draft law that would revise our constitution and that will be prepared in the coming months".

