/‘Lower the rate or I’ll stop trading’: Trump threatens to halt trade unless US Fed cuts interest rates

US President Donald Trump on Friday (September 04) threatened to halt trade with countries that have a trade surplus with the United States if the Federal Reserve does not cut interest rates.

Trump made the threat in a post on his Truth Social platform while reacting to August payroll data that showed 162,000 jobs were added.

"Lower the interest rates because the U.S.A. is a much stronger credit than it was just a short time ago!" Trump posted. "LOWER THE RATE OR I'LL STOP TRADING WITH COUNTRIES WITH WHICH WE HAVE A DEFICIT," he said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump directed the message at Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh and the members of the Fed board. He urged them to "get smart" and "be patriots."

He argued that the strength of the US economy justified lower borrowing costs. Trump also said the country should have "the LOWEST RATE of any country in the World."

Trump also claimed that he had the legal authority to take such action. He pointed to a Supreme Court ruling on tariffs to support his argument.

"Which the U.S. Supreme Court, in its ridiculous and very costly Tariff decision, strongly acknowledged 'the President' has an absolute right to do," he wrote. "IT'S BETTER THAN TARIFFS!"

Trump has repeatedly pressed the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. In his latest remarks, he also used the trade surplus held by other countries with the US as a point of leverage.

He said those countries would lose their financial standing without American approval for the trade surpluses they maintain with the United States, writing that they "would no longer be considered financially ELITE."