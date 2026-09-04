/Pakistan blames ‘torrential rains’ for destruction of century-old Hindu temple, calls India’s concerns ‘politically motivated’

Days after India condemned the destruction of a century-old Hindu temple in Pakistan, Islamabad has blamed the incident on “torrential rains,” calling India’s concerns “politically motivated” and “false propaganda”. The statement comes amid controversy surrounding the demolition of a temple located in Siraj village in the Narowal area of Punjab province. According to locals, minority rights groups and a political body, the temple was razed by a group of religious zealots who wanted to take control of its land for the expansion of an adjacent seminary.

What we know about the temple destruction

According to reports, members of a banned far-right Islamic party called Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) were behind the demolition of the temple, which is about 100-125 years old. After the incident came to light, the Pakistan Masiha Millat Party (PMMP), a minority-focused political outfit, has urged the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif-led Punjab government to take action against those involved in the alleged demolition of the religious structure and ensure its reconstruction.

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Pakistan blames demolition on rain

Responding to India’s concerns over the incident, Pakistan blamed the demolition of the temple, which has stood for more than 100 years, on heavy rains and rejected the allegations made by India.

“We categorically reject the false and politically motivated assertions made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs regarding the Hindu temple at Adda Siraj, Narowal,” Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said in a statement.

He added, “The temple’s structure was damaged on 21 July 2026 due to torrential rains. The local authorities have already surveyed the rain damage and initiated steps for the restoration of the building.”

What did India say?

Earlier on Wednesday (Sep 2), Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed “deep concern” following the “disturbing reports of the destruction of a historic Hindu temple in village Siraj, Narowal, Pakistan.” He unequivocally condemned the “reprehensible act of vandalism against a minority place of worship.”

“The apparent apathy of authorities and failure to protect this century-old temple is alarming. Such incidents are a stark reminder of the continuing vulnerability of minority communities and the egregious violations of their religious freedoms and places of worship in Pakistan,” he added.