Local media in Solomon Islands pledged loyalty to China in return for $140k

Local media in the Solomon Islands, a strategically placed country in the Pacific, have been accused of compromising their independence in return for hefty Chinese money.

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) reported that a major newspaper in the country entered into an agreement with a Chinese news company and received financial assistance worth $140,000.

The Solomon Star in return pledged to “promote the truth about China’s generosity and its true intentions to help develop.”

The Guardian quoted a local journalist as saying that some newspapers in the country have even received luxurious cars, cameras, phones and printing machinery, thanks to obtrusive funding from the Chinese government.

Solomon Star sent funding proposal to Chinese embassy

Staff at OCCRP obtained a July 2022 draft proposal sent by Solomon Star to the Chinese embassy in the country, which outlined why it required SBD 1,150,000 (about $137,000) in financial assistance.

The proposal said the company needed equipment including a replacement for its aging printer and a broadcast tower. It added how the old equipment was causing editions to come out late and “curtailing news flow about China’s generous and lightning economic and infrastructure development in Solomon Islands.”

The proposal repeatedly mentioned assurances from senior staff at the newspaper that their coverage will be in favour of China on key issues of importance.

In interviews, both the Solomon Star’s then-publisher, Catherine Lamani, and its chief of staff, Alfred Sasako, confirmed the paper had made the proposal, but declined to speak in detail about it, OCCRP reported.

Newspaper expresses frustration

Alfred Sasako claimed that “China is a doer, others are talkers,” adding that they tried getting assistance from the Australian embassy for so long but to no avail.

“Other Western countries, such as the United States, had neglected Solomon Islands for decades and were only now showing interest because of anxiety over Chinese influence,” he added.

Watch: US & allies working to COUNTER China's influence

He also made it clear that despite Chinese influence, they maintained their independence.

How Chinese embassy filled the void?

The Chinese embassy has been urging Solomon Islands' local media to form informal collaborations with Chinese newspapers and broadcasters.

Following the leak of the security deal between China and the Solomon Islands last year and the ensuing response from Western nations, the Chinese embassy swiftly engaged with local media.

On April 8, 2022, a two-hour Zoom meeting was arranged by the embassy, connecting local media groups with counterparts from Guangdong province, China. The objective was to foster connections between various news organisations.

Notable attendees at this meeting included representatives from the Solomon Star and Islands Sun newspapers of the country.