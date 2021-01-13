Lisa Montgomery death row: US carries out first federal execution of a woman in decades

The US on Wednesday allowed the execution of Lisa Montgomery, 52, marking the first time the government implemented the death sentence for a female prisoner since 1953.

"Lisa Montgomery, 52, was executed at the US Penitentiary Terre Haute in accordance with the capital sentence unanimously recommended by a federal jury and imposed by the US District Court for the Western District of Missouri in 2007," the US Justice Department said.

Lisa Montgomery was convicted in 2007 for kidnapping and strangling Bobbie Jo Stinnett who was pregnant. Montgomery's lawyers had last week asked Trump for clemency.

The Trump administration had resumed federal executions last year after it was halted for the past 17 years. Only three men have been executed by the federal government since 1963.

Montgomery's execution was challenged in several federal courts. Montgomery's lawyer Kelley Henry said the execution was "vicious, unlawful, and unnecessary exercise of authoritarian power."

Henry added that "No one can credibly dispute Mrs. Montgomery's longstanding debilitating mental disease - diagnosed and treated for the first time by the Bureau of Prisons' own doctors."

Last month Alfred Bourgeo was executed by lethal injection at a prison in Terre Haute, Indiana which was the tenth execution at the federal level in 2020. Bourgeo's execution occurred a day after another convicted prisoner, Brandon Bernard, was also executed in Terre Haute.

President-elect Biden has pledged to work with Congress to bring an end to federal executions.

For 131 years, outgoing presidents have traditionally suspended federal executions during the transition period, however, the Trump administration announced six executions between November and January.