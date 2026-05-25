/Likely relief for H-1B holders as US immigration clarifies Trump administration green card rules

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has clarified its new Green Card policy introduced during the Trump administration, easing concerns that many applicants may be required to apply for permanent residency from outside the United States.

The agency said the updated approach mainly reaffirms its interpretation of existing immigration laws. It added that some applicants, particularly those considered to be in the national interest, may still be allowed to continue their Green Card process while staying inside the US.

"People who present applications that provide an economic benefit or otherwise are in the national interest will likely be able to continue on their current path," USCIS spokesman Zach Kahler told Newsweek in an email. He added that others "may be asked to apply abroad depending on individualised circumstances."

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The clarification comes after the earlier announcement triggered concern in the technology sector and among skilled foreign workers over possible delays and disruptions in immigration processing.

Earlier, the Trump administration directed that Green Card applicants must complete the process outside the United States instead of adjusting their status while living in the country. The rule stated that only “extraordinary circumstances” would allow exceptions.

The proposal sparked concern, especially among Indian professionals working in the US on H-1B visas, who feared they might have to leave the country to complete their permanent residency process.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on a four-day visit to India, rejected claims that the immigration changes target Indian nationals. He said the reforms are part of a global overhaul of the US migration system.

“The changes that are happening now, or the modernisation of our migration system into the United States, are not India-specific; it is global, it’s being applied across the world,” Rubio said at a press conference in New Delhi.