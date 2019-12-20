Lebanon back on streets to protest against newly named Prime Minister Hassan Diab

Protesters took to the streets of Lebanon to demonstrate against the newly named Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who they accuse of being part of the same corrupt political system against which they have been rallying for two months.

Crowds lit tyres on fire and overturned garbage bins in capital Beirut. Some people also demonstrated outside the parliament building.

Demonstrators refused to accept the Hezbollah backed Lebanese academic and former minister Daib as their Prime Minister, saying that he represented the elite and not the masses.

While Diab gathered the political backing of Hezbollah-allied parliamentary blocs, he failed to gather the support of parties from his Sunni community.

Meanwhile, Diab said he would quickly form a government to pull the country out of its worst economic crisis since the civil war which ended in 1990.

The not so famously known 60-year-old engineering professor at the American University of Beirut (AUB) is set to replace the outgoing Prime Minister Saad Hariri who was forced to resign on October 29th.