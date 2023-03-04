Leaked messages reveal UK senior ministers joked about locking up travelers during Covid

UK ministers and the then Health Secretary Matt Hancock are under fire again over violating Covid pandemic guidelines after new leaked messages, reveal that they joked about locking up travellers arriving in quarantine hotels.

In one exchange, in February 2021, Health Secretary Hancock said that they were "giving families all the big suites and putting pop stars in the box rooms." To this, UK Cabinet Secretary Simon Case replied that he just wants to see some of the faces of people coming out of first-class into a Premier Inn shoe box, Hindustan Times reported. He also asked how many people had been "locked up" in hotels the previous day.

These messages were published by The Daily Telegraph.

The conversation continued, and Hancock responded, "None. But 149 chose to enter the country and are now in Quarantine Hotels due to their own free will!"

Simon found this funny and said, "hilarous."

The texts also suggested that Hancock wanted to get heavy with police over the enforcement of lockdown rules.

To these leaked messages, Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said, "these messages reveal the arrogance and shameful lack of respect that Conservative ministers showed to the public and to the police who they were expecting to do an extremely complex job in difficult circumstances." He added that at the same time, these officials were breaking the law themselves with their lockdown parties while demanding stronger enforcement by the police.

A few days back, other leaked messages revealed that Hancock rejected the health chief's advice on care homes for testing people. To this, he said it is outrageous and denied doing so.

(with inputs from agencies)