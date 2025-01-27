US President Donald Trump sparked criticism during his first rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday (Jan 25), after the inauguration. While much of his speech centred on his "no taxes on tips" campaign pledge, his comments on political correctness drew significant backlash.

Advertisment

Also Read | I was foolish to spend any time with him: Bill Gates on his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein

Trump on referring to waitresses

Trump remarked about how societal norms had changed, saying, "You used to be able to say a young beautiful waitress. This was a young beautiful waitress, but I will not say that because I want to continue my political career. If you call a woman beautiful today, it is the end of your political career, so I will not do it."

Advertisment

Also Read | 'Born again': Mixed emotions as Palestinians return to 'demolished' homes in northern Gaza

He further added, "I think you can call her young. You are probably not even supposed to say young. You are probably supposed to say a waitress."

Trump: You used to be able to say a young beautiful waitress. This was a young beautiful waitress but I will not say that because I want to continue my political career. If you call a woman beautiful today, it is the end of your political career so I will not do it. I think you… pic.twitter.com/QKSTiWNQBR — Acyn (@Acyn) January 25, 2025

Advertisment

Social media reaction

Trump's comments quickly went viral, drawing widespread criticism on social media. Many users expressed their disapproval of his rhetoric, labelling it outdated and inappropriate.

Also Read | Florida man arrested for making assassination threats against US President Trump on Facebook

One user wrote, “How about you just don’t be a creepy old man.” Another commented, “He’s just dumb – simple as that, just dumb.” A third pointed out, “A woman doesn’t want unwanted attention from creepy males.”

(With inputs from agencies)