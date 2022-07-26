Australian Labor Party to focus on ‘climate change’ setting a target of 43% cut in emissions by 2030

Australia’s parliament convened on Tuesday (July 26) in Canberra for the first time since the Australian Labor Party took control, undermining people’s concern about climate change amid worsening bushfires and floods. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that his party, which has a majority in the lower house, will introduce 18 pieces of legislation. Among the climate change bill that would set a target of a 43 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030, which the previous conservation Liberal party had opposed. As per the Minister of Climate and Energy Chris Bowen, the government would make small phrasing changes, but had mandates for its climate policy, Reuters reported.

The election saw the Green Party gain record seats. For the measure to pass the upper house, Labor Party requires the support of the Greens, who possess 12 Senate addition to at least one independent. However, Adam Bandt, the leader of the Greens is in talks with the government had stated that the 43 per cent objective was ‘modest’ and that the Labor party did so by keeping coal-fired power plants on the grid.

Bowen after meeting the Greens, told the reporters, “There are things we have made more explicit in the bill that we will be introducing into parliament, including how the Paris mechanism works to require future targets to be higher than previous targets,” Reuters reported.

In response to Greens, the Labor party said it is not possible to embrace the green’s proposal to stop all new coal and gas projects. In May, coal became Australia’s most valued export as prices rose sharply.

The government will update its economic forecasts to the parliament on July 28, taking into account higher interest rates and the rising inflation.

(With inputs from agencies)

