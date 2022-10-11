LA City Council president resigns after a racist audiotape goes viral

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez resigned from her post on Monday following the leak of an audio tape where she could be heard making racist remarks and belittling her council colleagues and their children.

Taking responsibility for her actions, Martinez said there were no excuses for her action.

“I sincerely apologize to the people I hurt with my words: to my colleagues, their families, especially to Mike, Sean, and your son," she said in a statement released by her office.

“As a mother, I know better and I am sorry. I am truly ashamed. I know this is the result of my own actions. I’m sorry to your entire family for putting you through this.”

“As someone who believes deeply in the empowerment of communities of color, I recognize my comments undercut that goal,” Martinez continued. “Going forward, reconciliation will be my priority. I have already reached out to many of my Black colleagues and other Black leaders to express my regret in order for us to heal.”

In the leaked tape, which was recorded more than a year ago and remained private until Sunday, Martinez referred to Councilman Mike Bonin’s son as “Parece changuito,” or “like a monkey.”

“They’re raising him like a little white kid which I was like, this kid needs a beatdown. Let me take him around the corner and then I’ll bring him back," she could be heard saying.

Read more: Harvey Weinstein back on trial, five years after #MeToo movement shook the world

Additionally, in a conversation with Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera, the former LA Council chief referred to Bonin as a “little bitch”.

Martinez's verbal tirade continued as she mocked Oaxacans by saying, “F*** that guy...He’s with the Blacks”

“I was like, I don’t know where these people are from, I don’t know what village they came [from], how they got here."

Herrera, who was present in the room when Martinez made the awful statements apologised and asked for forgivenes.

On Sunday night, Herrera apologized and asked for forgiveness, saying there is “no justification and no excuse for the vile remarks made in that room.”

“And I didn’t step up to stop them and I will have to bear the burden of that cross moving forward,” he added.

Read more: Thousands hit the streets across US states for abortion rights ahead of midterm election

While Martinez has resigned as the chief she remains on the council seat with more of her colleagues demanding that she resign from that post as well.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE: