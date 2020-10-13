Kyrgyzstan president and potential PM meet Russian official amid unrest

The president of Kyrgyzstan, along with the man slated to become the prime minister have reportedly held talks with a senior official from Russia.

The country is currently facing unrest over recent elections. The Central Asian country’s President Sooronbai Jeenbekov's office did not divulge any more details on the talks with Dmitry Kozak, who is the deputy head of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s administration.

Kozak however did claim that he visited Kyrgyzstan on Monday. According to reports, Sadyr Zhaparov, who is slated to become the next prime minister, as named by the parliament was also in attendance during the meeting. He has not been confirmed as the PM yet.

Russia has remained a close ally of Kyrgyzstan, which hosts a Russian military airbase. The country also has close economic ties with Moscow.

Russia controlled most of former Soviet Union for decades before its disintegration.

After October 4 elections, which pronounced two establishment parties victorious, protests broke out across the country.

Russia has referred to the situation as a mess and chaotic.

One of the two establishment parties have close contact with Jeenbekov. To counter protests, Jeenbekov had announced a state of emergency, and also deployed troops in the capital - Bishkek.

However, the government remains toppled. The president has claimed that he was ready to resign after naming the new prime minister.

Last week, the country’s parliament voted to name Zhaparov as the PM after he was freed from prison during the unrest.

However, his appointment needs confirmation from Jeenbekov.