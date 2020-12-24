Kuwait criticised for 'exclusively' appointing men to its parliamentary women's committee

Kuwait City, Kuwait Published: Dec 24, 2020, 05.02 PM(IST)

Kuwait's crown prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah Photograph:( AFP )

The recently selected, all-male parliamentary Women's Committee of Kuwait has been met with ridicule and disbelief online since its formation on Wednesday

Kuwait is being lambasted for exclusively appointing men to its parliamentary women's committee.

The committee has been widely criticised online, forcing Kuwait's precarious position on gender equality back into the spotlight. 

The official Kuwaiti electronic paper, which is authorized by the nation's Ministry of Information, tweeted the information on the new individuals. 

The board of trustees is comprised of Saleh Theyab al-Mutairi, Osama Ahmad al-Munawer, and Osama Essa al-Shaheen. 

Some online media clients responded to the news with distress: 

Kuwait has a semi-popularity based political framework comprised of two branches: the chosen parliament and the delegated government. 

The parliament, which in Kuwait is known as the National Assembly, is chosen by individuals and is comprised of 50 individuals, who hold their situation for a four-year term. 

