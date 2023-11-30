Kim Jong Un’s sister calls out USA for 'double standards' over N Korea's spy satellite

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has called out the USA for its hypocrisy whilst adding that the hermit nation will never sit to face Washington for negotiations over its sovereignty, according to state news agency KCNA.

Reflecting on USA's criticism of North Korea launching a spy satellite recently, Kim said it was Washington's "double standards" and "high-handed and arbitrary practices" which dent regional peace and stability.

Notably, Kim also inspected photos of a US naval base in San Diego and a Kadena air base in Japan, taken by the spy satellite.

US had earlier condemned the launch of the "Malligyong-1" spy satellite calling it a "brazen violation" of UN sanctions.

However, North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations, Kim Song, in a rare appearance at the Security Council said only Washington and South Korea were having trouble with Pyongyang deploying a satellite.

"One belligerent party, the United States, is threatening us with a nuclear weapon," said Kim.

"It is a legitimate right for the DPRK as another belligerent party to develop, test, manufacture and possess weapons systems equivalent to those that the United States possesses or is developing."

Kim Yo Jong's attack on 'senile' Biden

This is not the first time the North Korean dictator's sister has targeted the US while mincing no words. When the spy satellite failed during the first launch, she referred to the US as a 'group of gangsters'.

"The US is a group of gangsters who would claim that even if the DPRK launches a satellite...it is illegal and threatening," she said.

In April, earlier this year, she targeted President Joe Biden, calling him 'senile' and 'too miscalculating and irresponsibly brave' for his statements.

“When we consider that this expression was personally used by the president of the US, our most hostile adversary, it is threatening rhetoric for which he should be prepared for far too great an after-storm,” KCNA quoted her saying.

“The pipe dream of the US and (South) Korea will henceforth be faced with the entity of more powerful strength."

At the time, she was referring to Biden's statement wherein he said Kim Jong Un's regime would cease to exist if he were to launch a nuclear attack on the United States or its allies.

"A nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies or partners is unacceptable and will result at the end of whatever regime were to take such an action," Biden had said.