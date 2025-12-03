/Khaleda Zia's son's 'most profound thanks' after PM Modi's support message: India-Bangladesh ties moving beyond Sheikh Hasina?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia’s critical health and offered India’s support. The 80-year-old Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson is on ventilation and under intensive care. A day after BNP thanked PM Modi for his message, now Zia's son Tarique Rahman thanked the world leaders for their offer to "extend all possible support". Calling the messages for her mother a “source of immense strength,” he wrote on X that the support is remarkable.

Rahman wrote, “I want to take a moment, on behalf of the Zia family and BNP, to give our most profound thanks for the remarkable outpouring of support for Begum Khaleda Zia's recovery. The widespread expressions of concern from leaders, diplomats, and friends across the world, as well as the overwhelming love and prayers from the people of Bangladesh have been incredible.”

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh's public life for many years. Our sincere prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery. India stands ready to extend all possible support in whatever way we can.” Responding to PM Modi, BNP wrote on X: "BNP expresses its sincere gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister of India, for his thoughtful message and kind wishes for the speedy recovery of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia." The party added, “BNP deeply appreciates this gesture of goodwill and the expression of readiness to extend support.”

Khaleda Zia's health update

Meanwhile, a team of medical experts from the US is scheduled to visit Bangladesh to assess the treatment of Khaleda Zia. She continues to remain in a critical condition at a private hospital in Dhaka.Speaking to reporters in front of Evercare Hospital, AZM Zahid Hossain said the UK specialists would join the international medical board already supervising Zia's treatment. Earlier, security was tightened at Dhaka hospital as Chinese medics join efforts to treat critically ill Zia. He also confirmed that India has extended its medical assistance, along with China, the US, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan. BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told reporters late Monday (December 1) that Zia's son Tarique Rahman, who has been living in self-exile in London for over a decade, “will return to Bangladesh soon”.

