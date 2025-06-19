Kerala state government has stepped in to help its own amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. On Wednesday (Jun 18), Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the Resident Commissioner in Delhi to provide necessary facilities to Keralites returning from Iran and Israel amid the escalating conflict between the two countries. Vijayan has announced emergency measures for Keralites fleeing the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, calling the situation worrisome and urging immediate global action.

What did the Kerala CM say?

According to the Kerala Chief Minister, his government "has arranged for accommodation at Kerala House in Delhi for those arriving from the conflict zone and will facilitate their return to Kerala as soon as flights become available".

Vijayan said that the situation in Iran and Israel continues to be worrisome.

The Kerala government has activated its Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) helpline for those stranded or seeking evacuation. Two numbers have been announced — a toll-free number 18004253939 and an international missed call service at +918802012345.

In a sharply worded statement, Vijayan condemned Israel's military campaign in Iran, branding it "Zionist terrorism" and a grave threat to global peace.

"This is a time when Zionist terrorism is posing a challenge to world peace. The entire world should raise its voice together to immediately stop the attack they are carrying out against Iran in violation of international laws and all etiquette, with the support of American imperialism," said the CM.

He also called on the international community, under the leadership of the United Nations, to intervene immediately to stop Tel Aviv's attack.

Vijayan also called on India's central government to speak up and take a clear stand for peace and justice in the Middle East.

Operation Sindhu

Meanwhile, the Indian government has launched Operation Sindhu — a full-scale evacuation effort for Indian nationals trapped in Iran. On June 17, 110 Indian students were safely escorted from northern Iran to Armenia under the care of Indian missions. They boarded a special flight from Yerevan and arrived in New Delhi in the early hours of June 19.