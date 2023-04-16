Kenya: At least 10 people killed in bus crash while returning from a funeral

At least 10 people died when a bus in southern Kenya left the road and rolled over several times and fell in a ditch, said the police, to the Associated Press (AP), on Sunday (April 16). The incident took place on Saturday evening when the passengers were on their way back to the coastal city of Mombasa after attending a funeral in the Mwatate area, Taita Taveta County.

Mwatate Police Chief Morris Okul told AP that the driver of the bus had survived the accident and was in the hospital in critical condition. “The survivors told us they were 34 people on board excluding children,” said Okul, as per AP, as children in Kenya often up to the age of 15 often travel sitting on parents’ laps.

According to a statement from the National Police Service in Kenya, the accident occurred at around 8:30 pm (local time) in the Josa area along Wundanyi Mwatate Road. “Onboard the bus were about 34 adult passengers including children from a burial at Mghambonyi area,” said the police.

It added that the accident has claimed the lives of nine females and one male, all adults and 17 people including an infant were “seriously injured” and one person was “slightly injured”. “All were victims taken to Mwatate Sub County Hospital and Moi Level 5 Hospital for treatment,” said the police.

So far, five dead bodies have been identified while efforts are underway to retrieve the “extensively damaged vehicle.” The bus had veered off the road and rolled several times before landing in a ditch around 100 metres from the road.

The area in which the accident took place is also known as the blackspot. The mourners had travelled over 150 kilometres to attend the funeral and were returned in the evening, reported AP.

Okul also told the news agency that the brakes on the bus failed, however, Inspector General of Police, Japhet Koome, said the driver may have been driving on neutral when he lost control.

“There’s a tendency of long-distance drivers freewheeling to save on fuel. This is carelessness because in case of an emergency one has no control,” said Koome.

