/'This is the end of my political journey': Keir Starmer delivers emotional goodbye speech

UK's outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer bid an emotional farewell in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Starmer said it was the end of his political journey, as he was responding to questions from the Labour MP Carolyn Harris, who was closest to him. He thanked Harris for his support and reflected on his time as the leader of the Labour Party from "historic defeat in 2019 to historic victory in 2024," and as leader of the country, he felt that he was leaving the country in a better situation than he found it.

"Every prime minister knows when they take up the torch, that the day will come when they have to pass it on," he said. "That day has come for me. This is the end of my political journey."

He extended his support to the succeeding leader of the government. "To my successor and each of you, I will give my full support to all colleagues across the House," he said.

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“To all those in the gallery whose lives have been changed or improved by this Labour government, and all across the country who struggle to be seen or heard, you're the reason I came into politics.” He concluded with a personal message to his family. "To my wife and children, I love you. Goodbye."

Starmer will step down as the Labour leader on Friday, and he will hand over power to Burnham before leaving 10 Downing Street on Monday. MPs from all parties wished Starmer well, the usual grilling session was replaced by gentle ribbing. Starmer was also in a light-hearted mood, joking with his political allies and foes alike. They joked with him, asking him to ensure that England wins Wednesday's World Cup semi-final showdown against Argentina and then go on to beat Spain to win its second trophy on Sunday.