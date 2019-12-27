Kazakhstan airplane crash: Death toll climbs to 15, several injured 

According to reports, the death toll in Kazakhstan airplane crash climbed to 15 with another person succumbing to injuries in the hospital on Friday.

Over 60 people were rushed to the hospital after an airplane crashed in Kazakhstan, near Almaty airport, today with around a hundred people on board.

As per reports, fifty people have been hospitalised out of whom around 12 are in grave condition, health authorities said.

The Bek Air aircraft crashed near Almaty airport, reports said. The plane disappeared from radar after takeoff, according to reports.

The Fokker 100 aircraft, heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, "lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence" before hitting a two-story building, Kazakhstan's civil aviation committee said.

The aviation committee added that it was suspending all flights of Fokker 100 aircraft pending an investigation. The authorities said at least 66 people were taken to hospital, including some in grave condition.

"Those responsible will face tough punishment in accordance with the law," Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted while expressing condolences.

Almaty airport officials said emergency services were working at the site to get survivors out. The plane was carrying 95 passengers and five crew members.

(With inputs from agencies)