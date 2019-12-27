At least 14 dead as plane crashes in Kazakhstan with hundred on board

A plane crashed in Kazakhstan on Friday with at least a hundred people on board.

The Bek Air aircraft crashed near Almaty airport, reports said. The plane disappeared from radar after takeoff, according to reports.

"There are 14 dead at the (crash) site," Almaty city government said in a statement.

The Fokker 100 aircraft, heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, "lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence" before hitting a two-story building, Kazakhstan's civil aviation committee said.

The aviation committee added that it was suspending all flights of Fokker 100 aircraft pending an investigation. The authorities said at least 66 people were taken to hospital, including some in grave condition.

"Those responsible will face tough punishment in accordance with the law," Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted while expressing condolences.

Almaty airport officials said emergency services were working at the site to get survivors out.

The plane was carrying 95 passengers and five crew members.