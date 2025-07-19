/Kash Patel deployed FBI agents to 'flag' mention of Trump in Epstein Files: BIG claim surfaces

Senator Richard Durbin made startling revelations regarding the Epstein Files. Durbin said that FBI agents were assigned to review the documents in the Epstein Files and flag any documents that mentioned the name of US President Donald Trump. The revelations were made after an Illinois Democrat sent a letter to the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) asking them to explain the discrepancy between statements about the release of the Epstein Files earlier and its July 7 memo. Durbin’s letters were addressed to Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino.

“According to information my office received, the FBI was pressured to put approximately 1,000 personnel in its Information Management Division (IMD) … on 24-hour shifts to review approximately 100,000 Epstein-related records in order to produce more documents that could then be released on an arbitrarily short deadline,” Durbin wrote. “Who decided to reassign hundreds of New York Field Office personnel to this March review of Epstein-related records? Why were personnel told to flag records in which President Trump was mentioned?” Durbin asked in his letters.

Trump calls Epstein Files a ‘hoax’

Trump called on Pam Bondi to release more documents related to the case against Epstein. This came after a Wall Street Journal report claimed that Trump in 2003 allegedly sent a letter bearing a naked woman’s drawing to Epstein on his 50th birthday. Trump criticised his supporters who are demanding the release of the Epstein files, calling them “weaklings” whose support he does not want. “Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bull----,’ hook, line, and sinker,” Trump vented in a Truth Social post. Asked if he was effectively disowning those supporters of his who are still focused on the Epstein case, Trump replied, “I’ve lost a lot of faith in certain people.”

Last week, he also defended Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has been at the center of the uproar since the Department of Justice said this month that it would not disclose more Epstein-related records. “I really think that she’s done very good,” Trump said of Bondi. “She says ‘I gave you all the credible information,’ and if she finds any more credible information, she’ll give that too. What more can she do than that?”

What are Epstein Files?