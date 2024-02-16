Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting appeared to be result of 'personal dispute': Police

Kansas City, Missouri police said on Thursday (Feb 15) that the shooting incident, which killed one and injured more than 20, was not linked to terrorism or homegrown extremism.

The shooting incident happened during Wednesday's Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory rally.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told the media, "Preliminary investigative findings have shown there was no nexus to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism."

"This appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire," she added.

The nation was left in shock and a similar rage and anger after another shooting incident which turned a joyful occasion into chaos. But it looks like a personal altercation was the reason behind the incident, which killed 43-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a Kansas City-area radio DJ.

Graves said that the victims range in age from 8 to 47 years old. Half of those injured are under the age of 16.

A million jubilant fans had gathered in unseasonably warm weather for the parade of NFL champions when shots rang out just before 2:00 pm (local time) Wednesday.

Also Read | Explained: How Patrick Mahomes is becoming one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL

Police said that two juveniles were among those detained. Graves mentioned during the conference that the probe into the shooting is underway. The police department has yet to charge the individuals involved in the incident.

"We have not charged them yet; this is still under investigation," Graves said.

"We do have 24 hours until we have to either file charges or release them. We are working closely with the Jackson County prosecutor's office to present the most successful case for prosecution," she added. × There will be more parades

In the wake of the shooting incident, Mayor Quinton Lucas was asked about hosting more such parades, he said on Thursday that he doesn't think "there is a gun violence challenge in this community".

He said, "We have a plan for a St. Patrick’s Day parade in Kansas City. We have parades all the time. I don’t think they'll end. Certainly, we recognise the public safety challenges at issue that relate to them."

"Unfortunately, this is not the first shooting at a parade in our country or a rally. That is certainly a tragic incident for us because we don’t have experience with them," he added.