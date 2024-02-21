Kansas City: Two men charged with murder over Super Bowl parade shooting

Kansas City Shooting: Two suspects have been charged with murder over the shooting at the Super Bowl victory parade of the Kansas City Chiefs last week that led to the death of one person while wounding 22.

The two suspects identified as Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays have been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, the authorities said on Tuesday (Feb 20). Miller and Mays were arrested in addition to two juveniles who were apprehended last week by the authorities.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker of Jackson County said Mays was the one who got into an argument at the event and drew out the handgun. Consequently, other people also drew guns during the incident, which included Miller who is believed to have shot and killed Lisa Lopez Galvan, 43, during the incident.

Galvan's family released a statement upon the pressing of charges over the teens and said they were thankful to the law enforcement agencies.

"Though it does not bring back our beloved Lisa, it is comforting to know that the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office and the KCPD made it a top priority to seek justice for Lisa, the other shooting victims," the family said in a statement.

WATCH | US: One dead, 22 injured in shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration

Kansas City Chiefs' statement

The shots were fired outside the city’s landmark Union Station where thousands of fans had gathered to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ win in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.

Post the shooting, players with the Kansas City Chiefs left the parade on buses while attempting to calm the scared children.

The American football club also released a statement, expressing its condolences over the "senseless act of violence".

"Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department," read the statement.

"At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist," it added.

The city mayor, Quinton Lucas lamented the attacks, saying he was as "heartbroken as anybody".