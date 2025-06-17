/Journalist executed in Saudi Arabia after 7 years in jail over posts against royal family

A Saudi journalist who was arrested in 2018 and convicted on terrorism and treason charges has been executed, but activist groups say that the charges against him were trumped-up.

Turki Al-Jasser, who was in his late 40s, was put to death on June 14 after the death penalty was upheld by the nation’s top court, said the official Saudi Press Agency.

Authorities had raided the home of Al-Jasser in 2018 and arrested him while confiscating his computer and phones. Not much is known about his trial.

Al-Jasser ran a personal blog from 2013 to 2015 and was well-known for his articles on the Arab Spring movements that shook the Middle East in 2011, women’s rights and corruption.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists says that Saudi authorities maintained that Al-Jasser was behind a social media account on X, formerly Twitter, that levied corruption allegations against Saudi royals. He was also said to have posted controversial tweets about terrorists and terror groups.

CPJ’s programme director, Carlos Martnez de la Serna, condemned Al-Jasser’s execution and said, “The international community’s failure to deliver justice for Jamal Khashoggi did not just betray one journalist. It emboldened de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to continue his persecution of the press.”

Jeed Basyouni, head of the Middle East and North Africa section at Reprieve, an international anti-death penalty advocacy group, said Al-Jasser was tried and convicted in total secrecy.

Saudi Arabia has drawn criticism from human rights groups for its numbers and also methods of capital punishment, including beheadings and mass executions.

In 2024, Saudi Arabia executed 330 people, nearly double the 172 in the previous year and the highest in decades. Over 100 executions have already taken place so far in 2025.

UN experts and rights groups have repeatedly called on the Saudi government to halt executions, raising serious concerns about due process.