Joe Biden's political career: 'Self-declared Republican' turned Democratic POTUS seeks another term

The 80-year-old president of the USA, Joe Biden, launched his re-election bid Tuesday even as polls show a considerable decline in his popularity across the country. Biden is already the oldest man ever to serve as the US president, and if he gets reelected again in the 2024 elections, he will leave the White House at the age of 86. An NBC News poll published Sunday revealed that at least 70 per cent of Americans and 51 per cent of Democrats want Biden not to seek re-election.

But the question—If not Biden, then who?—puts the entire debate to an end. As Biden embarks on a journey no one has taken before in America’s political history, let’s take a look at his political career. How Joe Biden entered politics? Biden used to work as a clerk in 1968 at a law firm headed by prominent local Republican William Prickett. He would also claim he thought of himself as a Republican. However, later he joined a firm headed by a local Democratic leader and joined the Democratic Party. It is speculated that he didn’t join the Republican Party because he used to dislike Republican presidential candidate Richard Nixon.

In 1970, Biden successfully ran for the 4th district seat on the New Castle County Council and defeated Republican candidate Lawrence T. Messick. He served in the office till January 1, 1973.

In 1972, Biden defeated J. Caleb Boggs, a Republican incumbent, to become the junior senator from Delaware. A few weeks after his election, he lost his wife and daughter in a road accident.

In January 1973, Biden was sworn in as a senator by Secretary of the Senate Francis R. Valeo at the Delaware Division of the Wilmington Medical Centre. He was the sixth-youngest senator in American history at the age of 30.

In 1978, 1984, 1990, 1996, 2002, and 2008, Biden won Senate elections with almost 60% of the vote.

Between 1988 and 2008, Biden declared his candidacy as the Democratic presidential candidate. He was forced to withdraw his nominations both times.

In 2008, Democratic Presidential candidate Barack Obama privately told Biden to play a very important role in his administration. Later, Obama announced Biden would be his running mate. Following Obama’s victory, Biden served as USA’s Vice-President from 2009 to 2017.

In 2019, Joe Biden officially launched his bid for the US presidency against Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

In November 2020, Biden defeated Donald Trump in a controversy-ridden election, and in January 2021, he became the 46th president of the US.