Joe Biden's Covid advisor Anthony Fauci to step down in December

Anthony Fauci said that he will be stepping down as chief medical advisor to United States President Joe Biden in December. Fauci said that it has been the "honour of a lifetime" to lead the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Fauci emerged as the country's top infectious disease expert and became the face of America's fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement, Fauci wrote, "I am announcing today that I will be stepping down from the positions of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden."

"I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career," the statement added.

He said that over the coming months, he will continue to put his full effort, passion and commitment into his current responsibilities and help prepare the institute for a leadership transition.

"NIH is served by some of the most talented scientists in the world, and I have no doubt that I am leaving this work in very capable hands," the statement added.

In his statement, the 81-year-old added that he is "not retiring."

He had revealed plans to leave by the end of Biden's current term, and announced he would go in December to "pursue the next chapter of my career."

